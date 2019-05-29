Court: Montana ethics complaints are public information

A federal appeals court has ruled that an ethics complaint made against any government employee in Montana is public information.

A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel ruled Wednesday that a state law requiring allegations of ethical breaches be kept confidential violates the First Amendment.

The ruling goes further than a 2017 order by U.S. District Judge Brian Morris, who said that ethics complaints against elected officials should be made public, but not unelected officials.

Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan says there are not any current confidential ethics complaints that must be made public because of the new ruling.

Republican state Rep. Brad Tschida sued to strike down the law after he revealed publicly in 2016 that he filed an ethics complaint over allegations that Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock misused a state airplane.