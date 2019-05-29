Police: Boy illegally on minibike when hit, killed by deputy

Authorities in western Michigan say an 11-year-old boy was illegally operating a minibike when he was struck and killed by a sheriff's vehicle responding to a reported burglary.

Calhoun County Sheriff Matt Saxton said Wednesday the minibike was "not made for roadway use" and the boy wasn't wearing a helmet when he was hit about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Battle Creek.

Saxton said an internal review will determine why the overhead lights and siren of the deputy's vehicle were not activated and whether the deputy complied with department policy.

Saxton said the patrol car and minibike were westbound on a four-lane street when it appears the bike turned left at an intersection into the car's path.

State police will review footage from the car's in-dash camera and deputy's bodycam.