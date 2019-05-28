Lawmakers consider 2 plans to change Ohio graduation rules

Ohio lawmakers are considering competing proposals to change high school graduation requirements again, after already easing rules for students earning diplomas this year and next year.

A plan backed by the State Board of Education would let students qualify for graduation by demonstrating competency in certain subjects through testing or alternatives such as a culminating project.

The other proposal would require students to complete minimum courses, reflect competency on state math and English exams, and earn two diploma seals for achievements in academics or other activities. It was developed by a consortium of school districts called the Alliance for High Quality Education, with the business group Ohio Excels and the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, a think tank.

Teachers unions have advocated for graduation pathways that aren't dependent on test scores.