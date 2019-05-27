Mayor calls probe into work conditions ‘foolishness’

A Mississippi mayor says some city council members are engaged in "foolishness" with an investigation about work conditions.

The Meridian City Council has voted to examine whether municipal employees are facing a hostile work environment under the city's chief administrative officer, Richie McAlister.

The Meridian Star reports that City Councilman Weston Lindemann proposed the investigation. He has been trying to eliminate McAlister's salary.

Mayor Percy Bland supports the administrator and says people pushing the investigation need to "get past this foolishness." The mayor says employees could air concerns about work environments to him or to the civil service commission, human resources, the equal opportunity office or the chief administrative officer.

However, Councilwoman Kim Houston says some city employees feel like those places have been compromised.