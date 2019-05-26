Police: Tennessee boy fatally shot by sibling

Police in Tennessee say a boy has been fatally shot by a sibling inside a Memphis home.

News outlets report Memphis police said the child was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition after he was shot Saturday afternoon but he later died.

Officer Louis Brownlee told WREG-TV that a boy of 9 or 10 was shot by a younger sibling. He says an investigation of the shooting is ongoing.

Police say free gun locks are available at every precinct.