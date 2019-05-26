Urban Honolulu’s population declines for 4th straight year

U.S. Census Bureau estimates show urban Honolulu's population declined for the fourth straight year last year.

Hawaii News Now reports newly released census estimates put the district's population at more than 347,000 people in 2018. That's down about 1.2% from more than 351,000 in 2015.

The agency defines Urban Honolulu as extending from Aliamanu to Kahala on Oahu.

Last month, census estimates showed nearly 62,000 more people moved to the mainland from Oahu than moved to the island between 2010 and 2018.

Oahu's high cost of living has fueled population declines as salary increases have failed to keep pace with a rising home prices.

Economists say people may be leaving for better jobs or salaries, greater opportunities or in order to purchase a home.