Lawmakers to discuss rent rules in Westchester County

Members of the New York state Senate will travel to Greenburgh for the latest hearing on state rent regulations.

Tuesday's hearing in the town in Westchester County comes as the Democrat-led state Legislature prepares to renew the state law governing rent regulations in New York City and a few other communities.

The rules periodically come up for renewal and would expire in June if lawmakers don't act.

Many lawmakers say they'd like to not only extend the law but include new protections for tenants throughout the state.

A vote is expected sometime next month.