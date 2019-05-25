Officials warn about Juneau bear that charged man

Alaska state officials are warning people about a brown bear that charged a man at Juneau's Salmon Creek Trail.

The Juneau Empire reports the bear emerged from the brush and charged at the man twice last Sunday as he was running along the trail.

The man was not hurt in the encounter about 1 ½ miles from the trailhead.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game says in a report that the bear ran into the woods, turned around and went back on the trail after charging and roaring at the man.

The Division of Wildlife Conservation has posted signs at the trailhead, warning about the bear. The division says it found the report of the encounter credible.