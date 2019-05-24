Colorado expands protections for mobile home residents

Colorado has a new law on the books that legislators say expands protections for mobile home residents and leads to better enforcement of those regulations.

The Daily Camera reports Democratic Gov. Jared Polis signed the bill into law Thursday that sets up a resolution process for disputes between mobile home residents and park owners.

The law allows the state Division of Housing to accept complaints and begin the mediation process.

The law also gives residents 30 days to leave properties when evicted, instead of the previous 48 hours.

Democratic state Rep. Edie Hooton says the state will likely see a spike in complaints during the law's first year, but lawmakers expect the volume to subside as "park owners start to see that the rules are being enforced."