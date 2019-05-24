Montana chief questions board’s role in officer discipline

Leaders of some law enforcement agencies in Montana have expressed frustration that the quasi-judicial board that sets officer employment and training standards is undermining the authority of agencies to discipline their own officers.

The Montana Public Safety Officer Standards and Training Council says it is willing to consider agency disciplinary recommendations, but won't be bound by them in determining whether an officer's certifications should be suspended, revoked or put on probation.

The Billings Gazette reports Billings Police Chief Rich St. John and other officers urged the POST Council to support the disciplinary decisions made by local law enforcement agencies, saying they are in a better place to decide whether an officer's career is salvageable.

POST Director Perry Johnson says the council is required to make decisions based on whether the officer meets the standards to remain certified.