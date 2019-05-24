Iowa man charged with tractor-attack on sheriff’s car

A southern Iowa man was charged with attempted murder after allegedly using a tractor to spear a county sheriff's car and push the vehicle more than 100 feet.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says Decatur County Sheriff Ben Boswell and two deputies were called Thursday afternoon to a family dispute at a home near the tiny town of Grand River.

The first deputy who arrived was confronted by 54-year-old Gerry Greenland, who was driving a John Deere tractor outfitted with a front-end bale spear. Police say Greenland drove toward the patrol car but the deputy drove out of the way.

Greenland then drove toward the sheriff's car, piercing the driver-side door and pushing the car until finally stopping.

Deputies arrested Greenland on the attempted murder charge.

Boswell wasn't hurt.

It wasn't clear from online records if a Greenland has a lawyer who could comment on the incident.