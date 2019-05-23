Man wounded after jail disturbance arrested at hospital

Law enforcement enters the scene after reports of shots fired outside the Minnehaha County Jail on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Sioux Falls, S.D. Erin Bormett

Authorities have arrested a Sioux Falls man who was shot by a deputy after a disturbance at the Minnehaha County Jail this week.

State's Attorney Aaron McGowan was present as the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation arrested 44-year-old George Lee Rinzy Jr. at the hospital where Rinzy is being treated.

McGowan says prosecutors will proceed with charges against Rinzy. He faces felony charges of assaulting a law enforcement officer as well as misdemeanor counts of intentionally damaging public property and disorderly conduct.

Authorities allege Rinzy charged at officers with a knife when he was shot Tuesday. That happened after Rinzy allegedly broke a window in the door of the jail, injuring an officer with broken glass.

A sheriff's deputy is guarding Rinzy's room until he's discharged from the hospital.