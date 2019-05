Louisiana House ends death penalty ban debate without vote

Louisiana's annual debate over whether to abolish the death penalty appears to have ended, after a House lawmaker shelved his proposal without a vote.

In a quiet, often emotional debate, House lawmakers Thursday discussed the legislation by Rep. Terry Landry, talking about exoneration rates and detailing murder cases.

After he made his closing argument, Landry — a New Iberia Democrat and former state police superintendent — didn't seek a vote on the bill. He didn't have the votes for passage.

The measure would have ended Louisiana's use of the death penalty for offenses committed starting in August.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Senate rejected a similar proposal from Sen. Dan Claitor, a Baton Rouge Republican, earlier in the session. Only 13 senators supported the ban, while 25 opposed it.