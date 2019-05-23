N Carolina man released after serving more than 40 years

A North Carolina man who served more than 40 years in prison for the death of a man gunned down in a failed robbery attempt is on his way home.

Attorney Theresa Newman of the Duke Wrongful Convictions Clinic says 81-year-old Charles Ray Finch was released Thursday from Greene Correctional Institution. She says family members and an attorney have picked him up and are taking home to Wilson.

A federal judge in Raleigh ordered Finch's release earlier Thursday.

Finch was serving a life sentence after being convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Richard Holloman, who was shot inside his country store on Feb. 13, 1976. Finch maintained his innocence since his arrest.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Finch's case was the first case handled by the Duke Wrongful Convictions Clinic.