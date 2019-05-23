Mississippi city fires police officer charged in killing

This undated photo provided by the Panola County Sheriff shows suspect Matthew Paul Kinne. The north Mississippi police officer is charged with murder in the death of a woman that he was romantically involved with. Oxford Police Officer Kinne has been charged with murder by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, according to a court order signed Tuesday, May 21, 2019, by Lafayette County Circuit Judge Andrew Howorth. Kinne was arrested Monday night after 32-year-old Dominque Clayton was found dead on Sunday. (Panola County Sheriff via AP) AP

A Mississippi city has fired a police officer charged in the killing of a woman with whom he was romantically involved.

An Oxford Police Department spokesman confirmed Thursday to the Oxford Eagle that city aldermen met in closed session Tuesday night and fired Mathew Kinne (KIHN’-ee).

Kinne is charged with murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old Dominique Clayton, who was found shot in the back of her head Sunday at her Oxford home. Kinne is white and Clayton was black. Her relatives say they were in a romantic relationship.

He remains jailed in a neighboring county.

Clayton’s mother, Bessie Clayton, expressed outrage Wednesday after a judge said prosecutors and defense lawyers might agree next week on “reasonable” bail for Kinne. She said: “There is no justice for black people.”