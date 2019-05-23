Police kill shooter after overnight standoff in Wichita

Police say a man who was firing gunshots has been shot and killed by police.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said officers responding to a report of an "explosion" at around 1:55 a.m. Thursday at a south Wichita apartment heard gunshots.

KFDI-FM reports nearby apartments were evacuated. No injuries were reported. Ramsay says a man who was alone in the apartment was in a "mental health crisis."

Ramsey says SWAT tried calling and texting the shooter inside the apartment without success until just before 6 a.m.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He says two officers fired multiple shots and killed the suspect.

The suspect had multiple guns, at least a rifle and a handgun. About 30 gunshots were reported altogether.

An armored police vehicle was struck four times.