Mainers to weigh in on proposed pot rules in pivotal hearing

Maine's marijuana enthusiasts are getting their first chance to provide testimony about the state's plans to regulate recreational use of the drug.

The Maine Office of Marijuana Policy is holding a public hearing about the state's draft marijuana rules on Thursday. State officials say the hearing is an important step on the way to implementation of laws about legal pot. They say marijuana could be available in stores in early 2020.

Voters in Maine approved legal recreational use of marijuana in a 2016 vote. The draft rules must still be approved by the Maine Legislature before they can implemented. The rules cover issues such as licensure and taxation.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. It's taking place at Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland.