Prosecutors: Pueblo officers justified in fatal shooting

Prosecutors say two Pueblo police officers were justified when they shot and killed a man who pointed a BB gun at them during a confrontation last year.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports 55-year-old Steven Peters Sr. was killed March 6, 2018, after aiming the black gun at the officers, who were trying to talk to him about a reported domestic disturbance. Peters was shot seven times and died at the scene.

Pueblo County District Attorney Jeff Chostner released a letter Wednesday saying the officers "had reasonable ground to believe, and did believe, that they were in imminent danger of being killed."

Investigators say Peters did not follow commands and raised the gun at one of the officers.