Arkansas governor announces 15 new cabinet secretaries

Arkansas' governor has announced 15 new cabinet secretaries under a state agency reorganization that cut the number of departments answering directly to him.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday said the new secretaries will begin work in July under the reorganization plan that lawmakers approved earlier this year. The plan cut the number of cabinet-level agencies from 42.

The new secretaries include Jami Cook, who will head the new Department of Public Safety that includes State Police, the Crime Lab and the Department of Emergency Management. Cook currently heads the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training.

State Department of Heritage Director Stacy Hurst will head the new Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. State Economic Development Director Mike Preston will head the new Department of Commerce.