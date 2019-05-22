Fayetteville OKs ban on using city money for foam containers

Leaders in Fayetteville have approved a measure that bans the city from buying disposable products made from Styrofoam.

The Fayetteville City Council on Tuesday approved the ban on polystyrene foam, better known as Styrofoam. The measure also applies to vendors operating on city property, but it makes an exception for construction material.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that council members may consider a citywide ban in the future.

Last month , Maine became the first state to ban single-use food and drink containers made from Styrofoam.

Dozens of communities from Berkeley, California, to New York City have already passed their own bans, some of which date back to the late 1980s.