Video shows dying Delaware inmate’s “incompetent” care

Newly released video shows a Delaware prison nurse took 18 minutes before calling 911 to rescue an inmate who later died of a heart attack, a response the state nursing board called "incompetent."

The News Journal of Wilmington reported Wednesday that state officials released the video three years after James Tyrone Daniels's death after instructions by the state attorney general's office.

The 40-year-old Daniels is seen collapsing in the cafeteria of Sussex Community Corrections Center, a transitional prison for people returning to the community. His family said he died of a heart attack. Daniels had violated probation.

A disciplinary board found the prison nurse's initial response slow and her actions "egregious" and "incompetent."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The company employing the nurse had a policy against calling 911 without approval except in extreme emergencies.