National Politics

Party-endorsed judicial candidates win spots on fall ballot

The Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa.

The endorsed candidates of the Democratic and Republican parties won contested races to run for open seats on a statewide appellate court.

The winners secured spots on the fall ballot in Tuesday's primary election to fill two open seats on the state Superior Court. Each party had a three-way primary race.

The winning Democrats were Amanda Green-Hawkins, a longtime steelworkers' union lawyer from Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia Judge Daniel McCaffery.

The Republican winners were Megan King, a Chester County prosecutor, and Cumberland County Judge Christylee Peck.

The 15-seat court handles civil and criminal appeals from Pennsylvania's county courts.

Judges serve 10-year terms and run for re-election in up-or-down retention races. The court currently has eight Republicans and six Democrats, with one Republican not running for another term.

  Comments  