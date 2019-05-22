Baltimore police hire new operations, integrity bureau heads

The police department of Baltimore, Maryland, has hired new leaders for its operations and public integrity bureaus.

The Baltimore Sun reports police Commissioner Michael Harrison has hired Assistant Maryland Attorney General Michelle Wilson and the deputy police chief of Louisville, Kentucky, Michael Sullivan.

The commissioner said Tuesday that Wilson will oversee the public integrity bureau, which investigates officer misconduct allegations. She has worked as a prosecutor with the city State's Attorney's Office for 10 years. She recently filed an affidavit that directly contradicts city State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's account in a lawsuit in which Mosby is accused of firing a prosecutor who supported her rival.

Harrison says Sullivan will be the department's deputy commissioner and oversee the operations bureau, which includes criminal investigations and patrol.