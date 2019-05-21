Ethics commission fines Lt. Gov. $250 over Taiwan trip

Rhode Island Lt. Gov. Daniel McKee has been fined $250 by the state Ethics Commission for failing to disclose a trip he took to Taiwan.

The commission requires state officials to report out-of-state trips valued at more than $250 and paid for by a foreign government.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, an arm of Taiwan's government, paid $3,500 for McKee's travel, lodging and food expenses on the April 2017 trip.

McKee, a Democrat, later said he did not report two other trips paid for by outside entities.

McKee, who met privately with the commission Tuesday, said he was "happy with the outcome." He previously called the omissions an honest mistake.

Brandon Bell, the former state Republican Party chairman who brought the complaint, said he was pleased with the outcome.