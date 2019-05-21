Dona Ana Sheriff’s Office IDs 2 shot in double homicide

Authorities in southern New Mexico have identified two people fatally shot in the village of Dona Ana on the outskirts of Las Cruces.

Dona Ana County Sheriff's officials say the victims of the double homicide early Tuesday are 21-year-old Syerra Benavidez and 21-year-old Justin Barela.

The shooter has been detained for questioning.

Sheriff's deputies say Benavidez called the unidentified man to pick her up so they could hang out.

The man met Benavidez who was accompanied by Barela.

The three were driving to Dona Ana when Benavidez allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded the man turn over his cellphone, keys to the car and his wallet and said Barela had a gun.

The man says he feared for his life, pulled out a gun and shot Benavidez and Barela.