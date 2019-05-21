Bismarck police launch new community policing initiative

The Bismarck Police Department has launched a new program that aims to better connect officers with the community.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the department announced the Bismarck Community Oriented Policing Program on Monday.

The program will divide the city into six community policing districts where officers will improve services and organize local meetings and events. It'll also revive the Neighborhood Crime Watch and Business Watch programs to help neighbors look out for one another and bring attention to suspicious activity.

Officers will conduct outreach through neighborhood canvassing, presentations and home and business security surveys.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sgt. John Brocker says the program "is about reconnecting with the public" and "finding out what you have to say."

He says he felt there was a need for the department to be more transparent.