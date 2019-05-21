Wisconsin Democrat Pocan calls for Trump impeachment

Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan on Tuesday called for impeachment proceedings to move forward against President Donald Trump.

Pocan tweeted that Trump's "stonewalling Congress on witnesses" and not releasing the un-redacted report from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation enhances the appearance of guilt and "has pushed Congress to a point where we must start an impeachment inquiry."

"The President and his associates are engaging in a campaign of obstruction and lawlessness that undermines the rule of law and does not reflect the actions of someone who is 'exonerated' as innocent," Pocan tweeted.

Pocan, in 2017, was one of the first members of Congress to discuss possible impeachment. But last year he downplayed that, saying at that point it was a "moot conversation in many ways" because Republicans were in control of both the House and Senate.

Now Democrats control the House, where Pocan is one of its most liberal members and co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. Pocan's southern Wisconsin district includes the liberal stronghold of Madison.

Rep. Gwen Moore, a fellow Democrat who represents Milwaukee, had also previously called for Democrats to consider impeaching Trump. Moore said in a statement that she agreed with Pocan's sentiment.

"President Trump has repeatedly demonstrated manifest disrespect for the office he holds, Congress, and the American people," Moore said. "I have long said that Trump should resign. Impeachment is not something that any of us take lightly, but we cannot shrink from our responsibilities either."

Moore said that Trump was "forcing the hand of Congress on the question of impeachment."

Wisconsin's third Democratic congressman, Ron Kind, did not return a message seeking comment. None of the state's five Republican members of Congress, all of whom have publicly supported Trump, responded when asked to react to Pocan's call for impeachment.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has resisted calls from Democrats for impeachment.