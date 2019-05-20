Mason City office building suffers roof damage in rainstorm

Heavy rain has caused a gaping hole in the roof of a Mason City building that houses a number of government offices, forcing the structure to close.

Mohawk Square closed after weekend thunderstorms dumped more than an inch of rain in the area and led to corner of the downtown building's roof to collapse.

The building, which once was home to Mason City High School, now provides space for government offices, including the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health, Mason City Housing Authority and Iowa Department of Correctional Services.

An official says Monday that an engineer planned to assess the damage and figure out how to repair the damaged roof.