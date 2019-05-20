Montana drops campaign complaint against conservative group

Montana's campaign regulator says he's dropping a complaint against a conservative group accused of failing to disclose political activities in the 2012 elections.

Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan says he lacks the time and resources to pursue the case against the Montana Family Foundation in court.

Mangan's predecessor, Jonathan Motl, filed the civil lawsuit in 2014 after finding the foundation registered as an incidental political action committee, and then failed to disclose in several political races which campaigns it was targeting and which it supported.

The Billings Gazette reports Montana Family Foundation head Jeff Lazsloffy called the lawsuit a political stunt.

Still, the foundation and Mangan's office were in settlement negotiations.

Mangan says the major obstacle was that the foundation didn't want the settlement to state that it violated Montana law.