Committee to find next head of Southern Illinois University

A 27-person committee has been formed to find the next president of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

SIU has been without a president since Randy Dunn resigned in July amid controversy over improper hires. Dunn also came under fire for a proposed shift of funding between the Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses.

An executive search firm, Witt/Kieffer, will be paid $100,000 to $150,000 help advertise the job.

SIU Board of Trustees chairman J. Phil Gilbert says he doesn't expect the search for a new president will be easy, nor will the committee find the perfect person. However, Gilbert says the search committee will get as close to perfection as possible.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Gilbert says the goal is to have a list of 10 to 12 candidates by September and to have a new president by the end of the year.