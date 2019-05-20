University of Kentucky to continue recycling paper

A decision by one Kentucky city to suspend paper recycling won't affect the University of Kentucky or nearby cities and counties.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Rumpke says it is trying to find a buyer for recycled paper and urged the governments it serves to continue recycling paper. The local governments include Montgomery County, Mount Sterling, Midway, Stamping Ground, Woodford County and Paris. The private company also has some customers in parts of Scott, Fayette and Clark counties.

Lexington announced last week it was suspending paper recycling due to a lack of buyers for recycled paper goods. The city's recycling center serves 17 cities, counties and schools, including the University of Kentucky.

The university said Friday that it recycles paper on campus and has found a center to take its recycling.