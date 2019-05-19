Secretary of state awards grants for elections security

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea says every Rhode Island municipality is getting money to strengthen the security of voting systems and improve election processes.

The Democrat says $100,000 is being divided among the municipalities.

Congress allocated $380 million nationwide to strengthen voting systems amid ongoing threats from Russia and others. Rhode Island received $3 million.

Gorbea's office convened a task force to determine how to spend the money. Cities and towns will receive a grant based on the number of voters who cast ballots in the 2018 general election, with a minimum grant of $1,000.

Grants must be used to buy equipment, systems or technology to improve the administration or security of local elections. Officials must submit a project description.

Gorbea says the security of elections is fundamental to democracy.