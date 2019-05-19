Atlanta City Hall to rename council chambers Monday

The Atlanta City Hall is renaming its council chambers after retired Superior Court Judge Marvin S. Arrington Sr.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the council passed a resolution in February to name the chambers after Arrington, who was elected to the Atlanta Board of Alderman — now called the Atlanta City Council — in 1969 and served as president for 17 years.

In 2002, former Gov. Roy Barnes appointed Arrington to the Fulton County Superior Court, where he served until his retirement in 2012.

The renaming ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Monday.