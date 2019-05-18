Vermont law enforcement to conduct 2-week seatbelt effort

Vermont law enforcement agencies are joining their counterparts from across the country in urging motorists to buckle up.

For a two-week period beginning Monday, law enforcement officers will be taking part in the 2019 Click It or Ticket national seat belt enforcement campaign, cracking down on motorists who are not wearing their seat belts.

Click it or Ticket Task Force leader Lt. Allen Fortin says officers are prepared to ticket anyone who is not wearing their seat belt, including drivers that have neglected to properly restrain their children.

As part of the effort, officials from Vermont and New York will be holding a news conference Monday on the Lake Champlain Bridge between Chimney Point, Vermont and Crown Point, New York.