Ex-state justice barred from practicing law in West Virginia

West Virginia's Supreme Court has banned a former justice now in federal prison from ever practicing law or seeking public office again in the state.

According to the Charleston Gazette-Mail , Thursday's order regarding Allen Loughry approves a recommendation by the West Virginia Judicial Investigation Commission. The recommendation spurred a February agreement with Loughry in which he didn't admit guilt.

Loughry received a two-year prison sentence in February after being found guilty on charges including mail and wire fraud connected to personal use of state cars and fuel cards.

He has repeatedly denied benefiting personally from trips when he became a justice in 2013.

Loughry and three other justices were impeached last year over questions involving lavish office renovations that evolved into accusations of corruption and neglect of duty.