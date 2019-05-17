19 candidates seeking statewide office in Kentucky

Kentucky has 19 candidates seeking the statewide offices of secretary of state, agriculture commissioner, treasurer and auditor. The office of secretary of state is an open seat and drew the most candidates. Here's a list of who's running:

SECRETARY OF STATE

Democrats:

Heather French Henry: former Miss America, former Kentucky veterans affairs commissioner.

Jason Griffith, teacher and business owner

Jason Belcher, former Air Force captain.

Geoff Sebesta, comic book artist.

Republicans:

Stephen Knipper, cybersecurity professional, GOP nominee in 2015

Michael Adams, attorney specializing in election law, former Kentucky Board of Elections member

Andrew English, former general counsel of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet

Carl Nett, former Secret Service agent who lost a bid to be listed on the ballot with the nickname "Trump."

AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER

Republicans:

Ryan Quarles, incumbent elected in 2015, Scott County farmer.

Bill Ployniak, Lexington hemp farmer

Democrats:

Robert Conway, Scott County farmer

Joe Trigg, Glasgow city commissioner and farmer.

AUDITOR

Republican:

Mike Harmon, incumbent elected in 2015, former state representative.

Democrats:

Sheri Donahue, Louisville cybersecurity professional

Kelsey Hayes Coots, Louisville teacher

Chris Tobe, former Kentucky Retirement Systems trustee, author of "Kentucky Fried Pensions"

TREASURER

Republican:

Allison Ball, incumbent elected in 2015, former bankruptcy attorney

Democrats:

Michael Bowman, banker and graphic designer.

Josh Mers, small business owner.