19 candidates seeking statewide office in Kentucky
Kentucky has 19 candidates seeking the statewide offices of secretary of state, agriculture commissioner, treasurer and auditor. The office of secretary of state is an open seat and drew the most candidates. Here's a list of who's running:
SECRETARY OF STATE
Democrats:
Heather French Henry: former Miss America, former Kentucky veterans affairs commissioner.
Jason Griffith, teacher and business owner
Jason Belcher, former Air Force captain.
Geoff Sebesta, comic book artist.
Republicans:
Stephen Knipper, cybersecurity professional, GOP nominee in 2015
Michael Adams, attorney specializing in election law, former Kentucky Board of Elections member
Andrew English, former general counsel of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet
Carl Nett, former Secret Service agent who lost a bid to be listed on the ballot with the nickname "Trump."
AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER
Republicans:
Ryan Quarles, incumbent elected in 2015, Scott County farmer.
Bill Ployniak, Lexington hemp farmer
Democrats:
Robert Conway, Scott County farmer
Joe Trigg, Glasgow city commissioner and farmer.
AUDITOR
Republican:
Mike Harmon, incumbent elected in 2015, former state representative.
Democrats:
Sheri Donahue, Louisville cybersecurity professional
Kelsey Hayes Coots, Louisville teacher
Chris Tobe, former Kentucky Retirement Systems trustee, author of "Kentucky Fried Pensions"
TREASURER
Republican:
Allison Ball, incumbent elected in 2015, former bankruptcy attorney
Democrats:
Michael Bowman, banker and graphic designer.
Josh Mers, small business owner.
