Kennewick’s second-longest serving mayor dies

Officials say Kennewick's second-longest serving mayor has died from complications while fighting cancer.

The Tri-City Herald reports city Councilman Steve Young died Thursday.

He filed this week to run for reelection on the city council.

The city council selected him in 2009 to succeed Jim Beaver as mayor. He served in the office until 2018.

Kennewick Police Chief Ken Hohenberg says Young was an "utmost professional and a really great mayor during his tenure."