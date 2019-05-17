Wyoming Democratic Party asks for probe of voting problems

The Wyoming Democratic Party has requested for a prosecutor to investigate allegations of voting difficulties on the Wind River Reservation last year.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the party Wednesday asked Fremont County Attorney Patrick LeBrun to conduct a formal probe into the possible violations of state elections law.

The party says tribal members might have experienced difficulty voting early after employee at the county clerk's office said they needed valid state driver's licenses.

The party says a poll worker also asked voters to read aloud an oath on election procedures, possibly violating a state law banning literacy tests.

LeBrun did not immediately respond to the newspaper's request for comment Thursday.

The Wyoming Secretary of State's office said in a statement that eligible voters were not denied the right.