2 judges wounded in Indianapolis shooting home from hospital

Two southern Indiana judges who were wounded in a shooting this month in Indianapolis are both home from the hospital.

Larry Wilder, who is acting as a spokesman for both judges, says Clark County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Adams returned home Thursday after Clark County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Jacobs was reported being home earlier this week. They'd been in Indianapolis recovering from the shooting.

Indianapolis prosecutors have said that more evidence is needed before they can decide whether to charge two men who were arrested in connection with the May 1 shooting.

Police say an argument between the men and the judges, who were in Indianapolis for a conference, preceded the attack. They say they found no evidence that the judges were targeted because of their jobs.