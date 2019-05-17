Community members call for change to use of force by police

Some community members, including city councilors and activists in Burlington, are calling for the police department to change its policy on use of force as it faces two federal lawsuits accusing officers of excessive force and brutality.

The Burlington Free Press reports that body camera footage shows officers pushing a man into a wall and slamming another to the ground outside bars in separate incidents.

Mayor Miro Weinberger has called for a community coalition to review critical policing policies while he also has expressed confidence in Chief Brandon del Pozo's leadership.

The lawsuits were filed weeks after the medical examiner ruled as a homicide the March death of another man found three days after he was in an altercation with an officer.