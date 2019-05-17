Hawaii Supreme Court considers Army training grounds case

The Hawaii state Supreme Court is considering a case in which plaintiffs say the state has not enforced the terms of a lease for U.S. Army training grounds.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Thursday that the court heard oral arguments in the state's appeal of a lower court ruling that the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources failed to properly care for the Pohakuloa Training Area.

The Army holds a 65-year lease on the Hawaii Island property.

Hawaii's deputy solicitor general says the case belongs in federal court and the Army should be the party to decide whether there is a breach of duty.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

An attorney for the plaintiffs, two cultural practitioners, says the state is ultimately responsible for making sure trust lands are properly maintained.