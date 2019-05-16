Resentencing nears end for Nevadan on death row 34 years

A week-long resentencing hearing is nearing the end for a three-time convicted murderer who's been on Nevada's death row for 34 years.

Closing arguments were scheduled in state court in Reno Thursday. The jury that will decide the fate of 67-year-old Tracy Petrocelli could begin deliberations before the end of the day.

A federal appeals court upheld Petrocelli's conviction in the 1982 murder of the owner of a Reno car dealership but overturned his death sentenced two years ago.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court ruled his rights were violated when a psychiatrist who testified for the prosecution failed to read him his Miranda rights.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Petrocelli's public defenders are urging the jury to resentence him to life in prison without parole. They say he's a frail, old man who's behaved well in prison and doesn't deserve to be executed.