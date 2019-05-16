Police chief: Body cameras may cost city millions of dollars

The police chief of Wilmington, Delaware, says the department's adoption of body cameras could cost the city nearly $4.5 million over five years.

City Councilman Bud Freel tells The News Journal that Chief Robert Tracy recently provided him with the cost estimates. He says the money would cover 315 cameras, video storage and the four new workers the chief says would be needed to review footage.

Freel says the chief estimates the program would cost $1.1 million in its first year and $856,000 per year for the next four years. The estimates come four years after the department was directed to test cameras.

Police spokesman David Karas didn't respond to a request for a cost breakdown. Freel says the chief plans to present estimates to the council on May 23.