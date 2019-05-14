Ex-Maryland medical board member leaves 2nd board amid probe

A former board member of the University of Maryland Medical System who resigned amid a scandal involving former Mayor Catherine Pugh has now resigned from the university's Board of Regents as well.

The Baltimore Sun reports no reason was given for Robert L. Pevenstein's departure.

Pevenstein was one of several members to resign as details of the medical system's book deal with Pugh came to light. She resigned last month amid an investigation into whether sales of her self-published books were used to disguise kickbacks.

Pevenstein didn't respond to requests for comment on Monday, but he has said that the board did nothing wrong in its deals with Pugh. He was appointed to the Board of Regents in 2015 and served 16 years on the medical system's board.