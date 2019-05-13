Arizona attorney general gets heat for nunchucks stunt

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is celebrating a newly-signed law repealing the state's ban on nunchucks but facing serious Twitter blowback for the stunt because they're still technically illegal.

The Republican posted a video of himself on Twitter Monday showing his expert moves with the martial arts weapons he says he pulled out of storage.

Some Twitter users noted the repeal bill signed by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday doesn't take effect until 90 days after the Legislature adjourns, and lawmakers are still in session. That means possessing nunchucks remains a felony carrying a presumptive 2½ year prison term.

Some also noted Brnovich appears to be in his office, a public building where weapons are generally banned.

Brnovich's spokesman says current law allows demonstrations and responses were mainly positive.