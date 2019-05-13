Gordon names Conder next Fremont County District Court judge

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has named a new district court judge for Fremont County.

The governor's office announced Monday that Jason M. Conder will succeed Judge Norman Young, who plans to retire in July.

Conder is currently an assistant U.S. attorney based in Lander, a job he has had since 2005. He was previously deputy county attorney in Uinta County.

He holds a law degree from the University of Wyoming.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Gordon chose Conder from three finalists chosen by the state Judicial Nominating Commission.