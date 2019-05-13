Nevada bill updating school funding formula introduced

A long-awaited bill that aims to revamp the state's decades-old school funding formula has been introduced in the Nevada Senate.

The measure was formally introduced Monday during a floor session.

Lawmakers say they want to update the funding formula by giving additional funds to students who need extra support, such as children who are learning English or qualify for free or reduced meals.

Democratic Sen. Mo Denis has said Nevada's education funding formula has only received tweaks since its creation and was designed when the state's student population had different needs.