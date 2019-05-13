Montana Republicans, Democrats divided over census question

Montana Republicans and Democrats are divided over a possible citizenship question on the 2020 census.

The Missoulian reported Friday that Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and Gov. Steve Bullock say the question would discourage participation in the count, while Republicans — U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte — say it makes sense to want to know how many citizens there are.

Tester says the citizenship question is a "taxpayer-funded political ploy" that would add millions to census costs.

Bullock's office says the question would disproportionately target underrepresented communities.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Gianforte says the state shouldn't lose federal funding or representatives because a "sanctuary city or state violates the law."

Daines introduced a bill in the U.S. Senate last week that would include the citizenship question on all census forms.