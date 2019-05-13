Judge orders psych evaluation for Appalachian Trail suspect

This Saturday, May 11, 2019 booking photo provided by the Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office shows James L. Jordan, of West Yarmouth, Mass. Federal authorities say Jordan was arrested in an attack on the Appalachian Trail that left one person dead and another severely injured. He was arrested early Saturday and charged with murder and assault. (Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office)

A federal judge has ordered a psychiatric evaluation for a man accused of killing one hiker and severely injuring another on the Appalachian Trail in Virginia.

James Jordan of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, was arrested Saturday. Federal authorities say Jordan stabbed two hikers after behaving in an "unstable" manner and threatening to pour gasoline on their tents and burn them to death.

Jordan made an initial appearance Monday in federal court in Abingdon, Virginia, where a judge granted a request from prosecutors to send him to a facility for a psychiatric examination. His attorney declined to comment.

Authorities said Jordan threatened four hikers multiple times Friday in southwestern Virginia.

They said two hikers got away, but Jordan stabbed a man who later died, and a female hiker, who survived.