American flag at CHP officer memorial burned, man held

A transient has been arrested for allegedly setting an American flag on fire at a memorial for a fallen California Highway Patrol officer.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says the incident occurred Sunday in the City of Industry.

The memorial honors motorcycle Officer David Romero, who was struck and killed there in 2005.

The Sheriff's Department says the flag burning was witnessed by a CHP officer who happened to be in the area.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The officer took 41-year-old Scott Kennard into custody but was unable to save the flag.

The county jail website shows Kennard is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail and has a court appearance Tuesday.

The American flag at the memorial has been replaced.